FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of FE opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

