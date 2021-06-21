Financial Survey: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) & The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bank and The Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $358.26 million 3.14 $88.59 million $2.91 12.56 The Bancorp $295.40 million 4.42 $80.08 million $1.38 16.53

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp. National Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

National Bank has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bancorp has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and The Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 27.77% 12.59% 1.53% The Bancorp 30.31% 16.48% 1.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of The Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Bank and The Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.79%. The Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.70%. Given National Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than The Bancorp.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through a network of 89 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 128 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. The company offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

