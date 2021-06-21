Brokerages Set Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Target Price at $30.55

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Afya alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $2,054,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $26.57 on Friday. Afya has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.