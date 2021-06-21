Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will report $374.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $414.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.60 million. Sunrun reported sales of $181.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $52.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $69,000.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,049.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,892 shares of company stock worth $11,183,977. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $265,880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

