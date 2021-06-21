Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,927.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MHO shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE MHO opened at $60.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

