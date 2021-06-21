Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $56.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

