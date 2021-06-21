Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,319,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $48,391,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,911,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $11,353,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.09. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

