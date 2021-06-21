Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 301 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,491,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after buying an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,152,412. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,776.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

