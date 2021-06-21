Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of Southwest Gas worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after buying an additional 335,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after buying an additional 79,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

NYSE SWX opened at $63.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

