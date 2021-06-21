Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 4,706 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of Ingles Markets worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $40,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,540 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

