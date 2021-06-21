Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,231. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $44.25 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

