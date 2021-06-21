The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

