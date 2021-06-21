Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 143.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,357 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

SPGI opened at $390.71 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $401.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

