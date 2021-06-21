Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,301 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.