Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 103.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AZZ by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ opened at $50.38 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

