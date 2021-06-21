DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

