Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,502 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 84.8% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 379,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $8.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $9.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

