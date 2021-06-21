Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 139.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,212,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869,484 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $30,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FREQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after buying an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 391,680 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREQ opened at $9.97 on Monday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FREQ shares. TheStreet downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

