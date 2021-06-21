Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $40,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 744,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,571,000 after acquiring an additional 146,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.67 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

