Bp Plc Sells 930 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 602,684 shares valued at $64,935,777. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $109.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.19. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

