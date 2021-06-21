Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $33,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $8,329,136.40. Insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,059 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

MEG stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.33.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.