Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 407,864 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 4.58% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $35,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.69 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $156,304. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.