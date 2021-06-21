Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 222.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $36,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,033 shares of company stock worth $7,696,336 in the last ninety days.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

