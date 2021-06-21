BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after buying an additional 2,213,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,714,000 after buying an additional 1,818,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after buying an additional 1,600,821 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.