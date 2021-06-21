Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Financial Comparison

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Petco Health and Wellness and Ulta Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 0 4 7 0 2.64 Ulta Beauty 0 8 15 0 2.65

Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $29.30, indicating a potential upside of 31.57%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus price target of $340.64, indicating a potential upside of 4.11%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Ulta Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.03 -$26.48 million $0.23 96.83 Ulta Beauty $6.15 billion 2.91 $175.84 million $4.66 70.21

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Petco Health and Wellness. Ulta Beauty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty 7.01% 29.86% 10.86%

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Petco Health and Wellness on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides its private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 1,264 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com; and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

