Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,495,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.82% of Two Harbors Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $19,613,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $6,484,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3,184.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 622,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWO. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.