Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

MSFT opened at $259.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

