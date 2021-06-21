Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $29.98 billion and $3.19 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00410232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011414 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,115,982,363 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.