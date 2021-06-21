Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of GMS worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

