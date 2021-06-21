The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.80

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Scottish Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 811.30 ($10.60) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 31.66, a quick ratio of 31.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £538.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The Scottish Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 657.31 ($8.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 847.20 ($11.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 796.12.

About The Scottish Investment Trust

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

