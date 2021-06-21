Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

