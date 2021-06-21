Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.96 ($87.01).

BNR stock opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €75.92. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

