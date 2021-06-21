Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.96 ($87.01).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR stock opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €75.92. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.