Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

NASDAQ GH opened at $120.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.95. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,952,000 after acquiring an additional 49,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

