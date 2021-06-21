Telsey Advisory Group Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

NIKE stock opened at $128.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16. NIKE has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

