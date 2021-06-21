Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $17,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDU stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.39.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

