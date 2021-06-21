Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,558,000 after buying an additional 92,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $114.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.71. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

