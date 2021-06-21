Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $14.39 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $83.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

