Aviva PLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Aviva PLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $86.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

