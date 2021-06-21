Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $493.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $495.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $244.32 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

