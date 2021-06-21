Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $281.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.40. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

