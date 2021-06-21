Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPRT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

