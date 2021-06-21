Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $822.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 180.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $739.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.37.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

