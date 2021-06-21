Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 13,062 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM opened at $115.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

