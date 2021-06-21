BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 376.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 315.40 ($4.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 310.83. The company has a market cap of £63.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -37.13%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 97 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £315.25 ($411.88). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 15,696 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.