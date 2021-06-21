Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Target Price at $26.05

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE OXY opened at $27.99 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

