Aviva PLC Sells 10,645 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $180.69 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

