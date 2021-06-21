Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after buying an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $386.40 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.50 and a 12-month high of $391.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

