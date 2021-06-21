Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,158,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,265,000 after acquiring an additional 218,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,680,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ross Stores by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $115.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,908,772. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

