VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,269,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,391 shares of company stock worth $7,244,376. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN opened at $223.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.74. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

