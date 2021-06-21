Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 158.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 753,858 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $19,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Shares of TRQ opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

